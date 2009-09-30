Red Cross Invites High School Students to Leadership Retreat

Club Red is designed to help youths build skills and friendship; the application deadline is Oct. 5

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter will hold its sixth annual “Club Red: Leadership Retreat” Oct. 9-11 at the San Marcos Conference Center in the Santa Barbara mountains.

High school students representing diverse cultures and socioeconomic backgrounds from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties will participate in a wide range of activities to promote understanding, build communication and round out leadership skills.

With a goal of creating youth leaders with the potential to better themselves and the communities they live in, the Club Red: Leadership Retreat provides skills, friendship and fun. Volunteer counselors from UCSB and elsewhere lead the delegates in activities designed to encourage team-building, risk-taking, diversity, goal-setting and more. The participants are encouraged to recognize their talents and potential, and discover the value of helping others.

Students in grades 9 through 12 from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are invited to take part. Club Red applications are due Oct. 5.

The cost of this year’s Club Red is $150. Financial assistance is available. To sign up for the leadership retreat or for more information, call Lauren Ward at the Red Cross at 805.687.1331 x 119.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.