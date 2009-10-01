SBParent.com’s Annual Costume, Book Swap Set for Saturday

Just in time for Halloween, the Sixth Annual SBParent.com Costume Exchange & Book Swap will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at La Cumbre Plaza. The morning includes fun entertainment for kids and, for parents, the actual costume swap takes place at 9:15 a.m. sharp.

Parents can save money and have fun exchanging last year’s gently used costume for a new one to wear on Halloween. Costumes for newborns through size 10 are available.

The event also features a book swap. With children required to read 20-30 minutes a day starting in kindergarten, it gets costly to keep your home library stocked with new books. Parents can bring paperbacks, hard-cover books, picture books and chapter books. Books for infants to sixth-graders can be exchanged. Parents who do not have books to exchange can purchase them for $1 and those proceeds will go to a local nonprofit organization.

Families will have fun with entertainment, art and activities provided by KidzArt, My Gym Santa Barbara, Learningden Preschool and Putnee.

Families can get an early start by dropping off costumes and books in advance at guest services in La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave., and they will receive a voucher to use Saturday.

— Julie Sorenson is sales and marketing director of SBParent.com.