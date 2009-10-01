Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBParent.com’s Annual Costume, Book Swap Set for Saturday

There's no disguising great deals on Halloween costumes at 6th annual exchange

By Julie Sorenson | October 1, 2009 | 2:22 a.m.

Just in time for Halloween, the Sixth Annual SBParent.com Costume Exchange & Book Swap will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at La Cumbre Plaza. The morning includes fun entertainment for kids and, for parents, the actual costume swap takes place at 9:15 a.m. sharp.

Parents can save money and have fun exchanging last year’s gently used costume for a new one to wear on Halloween. Costumes for newborns through size 10 are available.

The event also features a book swap. With children required to read 20-30 minutes a day starting in kindergarten, it gets costly to keep your home library stocked with new books. Parents can bring paperbacks, hard-cover books, picture books and chapter books. Books for infants to sixth-graders can be exchanged. Parents who do not have books to exchange can purchase them for $1 and those proceeds will go to a local nonprofit organization.

Families will have fun with entertainment, art and activities provided by KidzArt, My Gym Santa Barbara, Learningden Preschool and Putnee.

Families can get an early start by dropping off costumes and books in advance at guest services in La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave., and they will receive a voucher to use Saturday.

Click here for more information.

— Julie Sorenson is sales and marketing director of SBParent.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 