Affordable-Housing Complex Welcomed with Open Arms

12 years in the making, the 170-unit development on Calle Real marks the largest residential development in Santa Barbara in 40 years

After 12 years, the dedication of two affordable-housing developments and an administration building finally came to fruition.

A packed ceremony celebrating the completion of the buildings was hosted by Mercy Housing California, which worked in conjunction with St. Vincent’s and the Daughters of Charity, owner of the property at 4200 Calle Real since the 1850s.

The 170-unit development, with 95 affordable units for seniors and 75 for families, marks the largest residential housing development in Santa Barbara in 40 years.

Families moved into Villa Caridad, the senior housing complex and the family-oriented St. Vincent’s Gardens, in 2007, and tours were given of the buildings as part of Wednesday’s festivities.

During the celebration, Sister Marjory Ann Baez, with the Daughters of Charity, said the need for affordable housing was recognized about 15 years ago and the organization “invited Mercy Housing to the table.”

But the process was long and involved, and it was the most complicated development Mercy Housing had ever been part of, according to Jane Graf, president of Mercy Housing California.

The 20-acre parcel of land, located in the county, needed to be annexed to the city, a creek flowing through the property needed to be restored and the flood plain also required changes. Road improvements also were required.

“Most for-profit developers would say, ‘No way, we are not touching this,’” Graf said. “I’m here to say it was worth all that hard work.”

Mayor Marty Blum commended the partnership of government and faith-based organizations. She said she was on the city Planning Commission when the project began.

“The city put in $17.4 million, but it’s an investment we are truly proud of,” she said.

Other funding for the project came from the county, which contributed $4.4 million, along with an $35 million raised through tax credits, Housing and Urban Development Department funding and private donations, she said, adding that cities need to maximize the use of local public funding to build more affordable housing.

Villa Caridad resident Mary Castaneda thanked all involved “for providing a place to call home in times of hardship.” Potlucks, outings and bingo games with other seniors from the community have been a huge benefit to her life, she said.

Gabriella Torres, who resides at St. Vincent’s with her 6-year-old son, also spoke.

“If it wasn’t for this affordable housing, who knows where we would be today ... maybe living on the street or sleeping in our car,” she said, thanking all of the workers behind the project.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .