Sheriff’s Department Confirms Body Found Beneath Cold Spring Bridge

A body is found Wednesday morning after officials receive reports that a person had jumped

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a body was located Wednesday morning below the Cold Spring Bridge.

Shortly after 10 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting an individual had parked a vehicle near the bridge and jumped, according to public information officer Drew Sugars.

Officers were dispatched immediately to the scene, and at 10:17 a.m., Search and Rescue crews were paged to help recover the body. The body was located about 10:30 a.m., and officers confirmed the person was deceased.

Sugars said teams most likely are still in the process of recovering the body because of the treacherous terrain.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .