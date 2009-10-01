Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:59 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Flareup in VAFB Wildfire Forces Closure of Highway 1

Motorists were advised to take alternate routes because of smoke

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 4:30 p.m. | October 1, 2009 | 3:44 a.m.

The western side of Highway 1 was closed Thursday afternoon after a flareup in the wildfire on Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Base officials said the flareup had been contained, but that motorists were advised to take alternate routes because of the smoke.

The blaze, which ignited about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday under a power line near Vandenberg Middle School, 1145 Mountain View Blvd., had grown to 450 acres but was 80 percent contained Thursday morning. Authorities said they expected the fire to be fully contained by sundown.

Nearly 100 base buildings were evacuated, including some housing the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 30th Mission Support Group. Base officials said the blaze was several miles from launch facilities, where two rockets are scheduled to lift off later this month.

Evacuation orders were lifted overnight and power was restored to homes on the base.

The fire jumped Highway 1 but burned away from the middle school, which was not evacuated and finished its session. Crestview School was evacuated, however. Both schools were open Thursday.

Highway 1 east of the base’s main entry gate was closed most of the day Wednesday and traffic was diverted over Harris Grade Road, causing major congestion on the roadway between Lompoc and Santa Maria. The highway was reopened late Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County fire officials said VAFB fire crews were leading the battle and were assisted by 10 air tankers, five water-dropping helicopters and additional ground crews. A DC-10 tanker was also flying. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph, temperatures in the upper 80s and low humidity complicated the effort. By late Wednesday afternoon, the winds had died down and authorities said backfire operations were gaining ground. More moderate temperatures and wind conditions were forecast for Thursday.

No structure damage or injuries were reported.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 