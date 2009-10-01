Flareup in VAFB Wildfire Forces Closure of Highway 1

Motorists were advised to take alternate routes because of smoke

The western side of Highway 1 was closed Thursday afternoon after a flareup in the wildfire on Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Base officials said the flareup had been contained, but that motorists were advised to take alternate routes because of the smoke.

The blaze, which ignited about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday under a power line near Vandenberg Middle School, 1145 Mountain View Blvd., had grown to 450 acres but was 80 percent contained Thursday morning. Authorities said they expected the fire to be fully contained by sundown.

Nearly 100 base buildings were evacuated, including some housing the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 30th Mission Support Group. Base officials said the blaze was several miles from launch facilities, where two rockets are scheduled to lift off later this month.

Evacuation orders were lifted overnight and power was restored to homes on the base.

The fire jumped Highway 1 but burned away from the middle school, which was not evacuated and finished its session. Crestview School was evacuated, however. Both schools were open Thursday.

Highway 1 east of the base’s main entry gate was closed most of the day Wednesday and traffic was diverted over Harris Grade Road, causing major congestion on the roadway between Lompoc and Santa Maria. The highway was reopened late Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County fire officials said VAFB fire crews were leading the battle and were assisted by 10 air tankers, five water-dropping helicopters and additional ground crews. A DC-10 tanker was also flying. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph, temperatures in the upper 80s and low humidity complicated the effort. By late Wednesday afternoon, the winds had died down and authorities said backfire operations were gaining ground. More moderate temperatures and wind conditions were forecast for Thursday.

No structure damage or injuries were reported.

