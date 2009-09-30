Wolf Sets Office Hours for District Constituents

The 2nd District supervisor will be available to hear issues of concern

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf has announced office hours from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in front of Vons at 163 S. Turnpike Road, in the shopping center on the corner of Turnpike and Hollister Avenue.

Wolf will be available to hear from district constituents on any county issue.

“It is important to me to provide constituents an opportunity in the district to bring issues of concern to my attention,” she said. “I want to be available to talk to them right in the heart of the 2nd District.”

Additional office hours are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in the same location.

— Karin Quimby is an executive field representative for 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf.