Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:02 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Capps Hails House Passage of Legislation to Improve Women’s Heart Health

The bill would expand funding eligibility to all 50 states for the CDC's screening program

By Ashley Schapitl | September 30, 2010 | 1:14 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, celebrated Thursday passage by the U.S. House of Representatives legislation she authored, the Heart disease Education, Research and Analysis, and Treatment (HEART) for Women Act (House Resolution 1032), which would improve access to cardiovascular screening programs for low-income and uninsured women and examine evaluating potential differences in the way new treatments for all diseases may affect men and women.

The legislation passed the House by a vote of 418-4.

The HEART for Women Act would expand eligibility for funding to all 50 states for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WISEWOMAN screening program for low-income and uninsured women. The program currently is available in only 20 states.

In addition, it would monitor Food and Drug Administration compliance with requirements for reporting sex- and race-based data about new medicines and devices.

“Although cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, many women still lack access to information about their risks, screenings or tools for prevention,” Capps said. “The HEART for Women Act will improve access to preventive screenings for those who need it most and increase knowledge about how cardiovascular disease manifests itself differently in women vs. men, because too often failure to understand the differences can lead to a delay in spotting a problem.”

Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of 455,000 women each year. Even though more women than men die from heart disease each year, 43 percent of women are unaware that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, according to an American Heart Association survey. Also, 90 percent of primary care physicians are also unaware that heart disease kills more women than men each year.

The HEART for Women Act has been endorsed by a number of leading health and women’s organizations, including the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, WomenHeart, the Society for Women’s Health Research and the Association of Black Cardiologists.

Expansion of the CDC’s WISEWOMAN screening program, the primary component of the HEART for Women Act, also was included in the original House-passed health-care reform legislation.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 