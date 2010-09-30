Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:43 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City of Santa Barbara, Firefighters Agree on Labor Concessions

Tentative contract calls for salary reductions that would save more than $725,000 this fiscal year

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 30, 2010 | 10:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association has reached a tentative labor agreement with the city of Santa Barbara for concessions equal to a 5.5 percent salary reduction and saving the city more than $725,000 for the current fiscal year.

The union, which includes 95 firefighters and fire inspectors, has been negotiating with the city for months, and there will be additional savings for the next two fiscal years. A 3 percent increase was delayed until 2012, and the firefighters will pay 5 percent into their PERS benefits for 2011, and 3 percent for 2012 and 2013. Firefighters will give up 24 hours of paid holiday time, while inspectors will take a 16-hour furlough, or unpaid leave.

In exchange, the city will increase its medical benefit contributions and provide 3 percent in salary increases in 2013.

The agreement, of which $635,000 is savings apply to the city’s General Fund, must be ratified by union members, with a vote planned for next week, and then the City Council.

Already, the managers, supervisors and SEIU general employees have voluntarily come to the negotiating table to consider labor concessions, which mostly consist of furloughs and postponed pay increases.

“We really appreciate the spirit in which the firefighters engaged with the city,” Kristy Schmidt, the city’s labor negotiator, said in a news release. “While it took us a while to finalize the details of the agreement, the discussions have been positive and solution-oriented from the beginning.”

The City Council banked on about $4 million in concessions to close its budget gap at the end of the 2010 fiscal year.

The Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, which is the only union with an expired contract, has not yet reached an agreement with the city.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 