Elaine Abercrombie: Making the Necessary Price Adjustments

If your home is taking longer to sell, overpricing may be the culprit

By Elaine Abercrombie | September 30, 2010 | 6:50 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

There are three basic ingredients in the recipe for selling a home: location, condition and price.

Sellers have the most control over that final ingredient: price. If a home isn’t selling after a couple of months, that element most likely will need some adjustment.

Generally, if your home isn’t selling in the average amount of time of others on the market, overpricing is the probable culprit. Deciding how much to adjust your asking price will depend on a re-evaluation of your local market.

Even if you’re confident that you priced fairly and correctly from the beginning, you may find yourself overpriced if local conditions have declined or haven’t seen any recent improvement. Now may be the time to consult with your listing Realtor and ask for a new CMA, or Comparative Market Analysis.

The CMA will report the current asking prices, current selling prices and prices for homes whose listings have expired. Forget about comparing asking prices, because the market has not yet shown whether those will sell. 

Prices at which homes did sell are a good figure to heed, but you’ll learn the most from the prices at which homes did not sell, or expired.

After your Realtor’s explanation of the CMA, make sure your new price reduction is in line with final sales prices and well below the expired listing prices.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

