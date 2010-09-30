Meet-and-Greet with SBCC Trustee Candidates

Citizens 4 SBCC invites the community to a meet-and-greet with candidates for the SBCC board of trustees at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at 1515 Santa Barbara St., across from Alice Keck Park.
The four candidates are Lisa Macker, Marsha Croninger, Marty Blum and Peter Haslund.
A group of SBCC administrators, students and faculty selected the team of four candidates, who are dedicated to the mission of SBCC and responsibilities that include financial responsibility, thoughtful and transparent decision-making, creative problem solving and community input.