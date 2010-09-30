Police Identify Victim of Fatal Shooting in Santa Maria

Leobardo Pineda Estrada, 25, was one of two men shot outside a Main Street bar

A search for a suspect was under way Thursday after a fatal shooting Wednesday night outside a Santa Maria restaurant.

Santa Maria police officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the Los Tres Amigos Bar, 1127 W. Main St.

According to investigators, two adult male victims were shot while standing in front of the business. One was found dead at the scene, and the second victim was transported to Marian Medical Center to undergo surgery for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Thursday, police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Leobardo Pineda Estrada of Santa Maria.

No suspect is in custody. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 805.928.3781.

