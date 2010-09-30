Sansum Clinic Women’s Council Hosting Town Hall on Breast Health Care

Speakers at Friday's event will provide information on mammograms, research and more

The Sansum Clinic Women’s Council will host a town hall meeting from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the Julie and Jack Nadel Lobby at the Sansum Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara to educate women about breast health care and the importance of annual mammograms.

Sansum Clinic providers will educate guests on the importance of annual mammograms, breast health care and provide updates on breast cancer research.

Speakers include Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and medical director of Sansum Clinic; Rosa Choi, M.D. and chairwoman of the Department of Surgery; Gregg Newman, M.D., and chairman of the Department of Oncology; Evelyn Schladweiler, RN, BSN, breast care navigator; and Ann Tozier, breast cancer survivor.

The Sansum Clinic treats more than half of the patients diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Santa Barbara.

Women in the United States get breast cancer more than any other type of cancer except for skin cancer. It is second only to lung cancer as a cause of cancer death in women. It is estimated that each year nearly 200,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die. About 1,700 men also will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 450 will die each year.

Event co-chairs are Julie Nadel and Bobbie Rosenblatt, and the event sponsor is Northern Trust.

For more information, call 805.681.1879.

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for the Sansum Clinic.