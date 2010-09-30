Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:51 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau to Host Travel Show at New Montecito Office

Saturday's event will focus on vacation options for the whole family

By Jennifer Coltrin | September 30, 2010 | 8:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau will host a free family-friendly travel show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in its new Montecito office at 1485 East Valley Road.

Discover the different travel choices available to families with children of all ages. There will be balloons, refreshments and an opportunity to win prizes — including the grand prize of a six-night family vacation for four (two adults and two children, age 12 years or younger) at the all-inclusive Grand Palladium Resort in Riviera Maya provided by Apple Vacations.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau’s second annual Family Travel Show, co-sponsored by SBParent.com, will focus on vacations that the whole family can enjoy, including multigenerational travel, cruises, hotels, all-inclusive resorts and a variety of land packages.

Show participants will include several travel vendors representing family-oriented destinations or programs. The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau’s top family travel specialists — trained to design the perfect vacation where parents can relax and children can play — also will be available to answer questions.

Parents and children are welcome. Local balloon designer Juan Barron will join the event to help entertain the children with his creations. An authentic taco stand will sell tacos and Mexican beverages.

Don’t miss out on a chance to win door prizes, airline tickets or the grand prize, which includes four round-trip charter flight tickets from Los Angeles to Cancun and airport transfers. The grand prize winner must be present at the time of drawing.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau has been arranging travel accommodations for the Santa Barbara community since 1947. It has three office locations: 1028 State St. in Santa Barbara; 1485 East Valley Road in Montecito and 3130 Telegraph Road in Ventura.

For more information about the travel show, call 805.966.3116 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jennifer Coltrin is manager of leisure business development for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.

 
