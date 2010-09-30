Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Host Fall Luncheon

Oct. 7 event will feature comedian Dennis Miller as the master of ceremonies

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based foundation dedicated to providing support for families with children suffering from cancer on the Central Coast, announced that the organization will host its fifth annual Fall Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at a private residence in Montecito.

Dennis Miller, Emmy-winning comedian and television personality, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Ann Gursey, a real estate developer and local radio and television personality whose career credits include co-hosting ABC’s The Morning Show with Regis Philbin, will donate her time and talents as the auctioneer.

The event will honor Dr. Daniel Greenfield, medical director of the pediatric/hematology program at Cottage Children’s Hospital, for his commitment to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and the Santa Barbara Community.

“Dr. Greenfield, with tireless efforts and unwavering support for TBCF and the Santa Barbara community, truly deserves to be honored,” Executive Director Marni Rozet said.

Luncheon tickets are $175, with proceeds benefiting TBCF families. To purchase tickets or for information on sponsorship packages, contact Cynthia Menendez at 805.563.4723 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here for the new online auction, along with a complete list of participating vendors and sponsors.

— Montgomery Miller represents the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.