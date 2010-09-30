Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:59 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Host Fall Luncheon

Oct. 7 event will feature comedian Dennis Miller as the master of ceremonies

By Montgomery Miller | September 30, 2010 | 4:59 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based foundation dedicated to providing support for families with children suffering from cancer on the Central Coast, announced that the organization will host its fifth annual Fall Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at a private residence in Montecito.

Dennis Miller, Emmy-winning comedian and television personality, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Ann Gursey, a real estate developer and local radio and television personality whose career credits include co-hosting ABC’s The Morning Show with Regis Philbin, will donate her time and talents as the auctioneer.

The event will honor Dr. Daniel Greenfield, medical director of the pediatric/hematology program at Cottage Children’s Hospital, for his commitment to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and the Santa Barbara Community.

“Dr. Greenfield, with tireless efforts and unwavering support for TBCF and the Santa Barbara community, truly deserves to be honored,” Executive Director Marni Rozet said.

Luncheon tickets are $175, with proceeds benefiting TBCF families. To purchase tickets or for information on sponsorship packages, contact Cynthia Menendez at 805.563.4723 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here for the new online auction, along with a complete list of participating vendors and sponsors.

— Montgomery Miller represents the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 