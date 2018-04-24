Gerald Carpenter: Center Stage Theater Hosts ‘Morning’s at Seven’

Happy Destiny Productions will present Paul Osborn’s 1939 play Morning’s at Seven, directed by Maggie Mixsell, in the Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo now through Oct. 9.

Neither Happy Destiny Productions nor Center Stage have published the cast list — at least where I have been able to get to it — but Mixsell’s reputation more or less guarantees a professional level of performance.

Set in 1938, a year before World War II began in Europe (and three years before America got into it), Morning’s at Seven takes place in the rural Midwest and involves two days in the life of four aged sisters and their husbands — all of whom have spent their lives living close enough together to be able to walk to each other’s houses.

The plot concerns the complications that arise within the family when two of its members begin to question their lives and decide to make some changes before it’s too late. The overall tone of the play is comedic, rather than tragic, and Osborn’s comedy is gentle rather than biting, although the Midwestern life is accurately and keenly observed.

Like the Ojai Art Center’s recent production of Sumner Arthur Long’s Never Too Late, this presentation of Morning’s at Seven seeks to revive to our attention an all but forgotten figure in American theater.

Osborn (1901-88) was born and raised in Evansville, Ind., and educated at Yale University. His best-known plays are, or were, Hotbed, The Vinegar Tree, On Borrowed Time and Morning’s at Seven, but he is more likely to be recognized nowadays for his screenplays, including East of Eden, South Pacific, The Yearling, The World of Suzie Wong and Sayonara.

The original Broadway production of Morning’s at Seven, directed by Joshua Logan (who also directed the Osborn-scripted films South Pacific and Sayonara, and who talked Princeton University classmate Jimmy Stewart into becoming an actor instead of an architect), ran for 44 performances. The first Broadway revival, in 1980, was directed by Vivian Matalon and ran for 564 performances. The 2002 Broadway revival, directed by Daniel Sullivan, starred Elizabeth Franz, Frances Sternhagen, Estelle Parsons, Piper Laurie, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Christopher Lloyd, William Biff McGuire and Stephen Tobolowsky, and ran for 112 performances.

The play was filmed for television in 1982, starring most of the 1980 revival cast, but has not yet been turned into a feature film.

Morning’s at Seven plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students, and can be purchased at the Center Stage box office, by phone at 805.963.0408 or click here to purchase online.

