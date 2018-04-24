Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Center Stage Theater Hosts ‘Morning’s at Seven’

Happy Destiny Productions presents the Paul Osborn play through Oct. 9

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 1, 2011 | 1:29 a.m.

Happy Destiny Productions will present Paul Osborn’s 1939 play Morning’s at Seven, directed by Maggie Mixsell, in the Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo now through Oct. 9.

Christopher Lloyd and Frances Sternhagen in the 2002 Broadway revival of Morning’s at Seven.
Christopher Lloyd and Frances Sternhagen in the 2002 Broadway revival of Morning’s at Seven. (Joan Marcus photo)

Neither Happy Destiny Productions nor Center Stage have published the cast list — at least where I have been able to get to it — but Mixsell’s reputation more or less guarantees a professional level of performance.

Set in 1938, a year before World War II began in Europe (and three years before America got into it), Morning’s at Seven takes place in the rural Midwest and involves two days in the life of four aged sisters and their husbands — all of whom have spent their lives living close enough together to be able to walk to each other’s houses.

The plot concerns the complications that arise within the family when two of its members begin to question their lives and decide to make some changes before it’s too late. The overall tone of the play is comedic, rather than tragic, and Osborn’s comedy is gentle rather than biting, although the Midwestern life is accurately and keenly observed.

Like the Ojai Art Center’s recent production of Sumner Arthur Long’s Never Too Late, this presentation of Morning’s at Seven seeks to revive to our attention an all but forgotten figure in American theater.

Osborn (1901-88) was born and raised in Evansville, Ind., and educated at Yale University. His best-known plays are, or were, Hotbed, The Vinegar Tree, On Borrowed Time and Morning’s at Seven, but he is more likely to be recognized nowadays for his screenplays, including East of Eden, South Pacific, The Yearling, The World of Suzie Wong and Sayonara.

The original Broadway production of Morning’s at Seven, directed by Joshua Logan (who also directed the Osborn-scripted films South Pacific and Sayonara, and who talked Princeton University classmate Jimmy Stewart into becoming an actor instead of an architect), ran for 44 performances. The first Broadway revival, in 1980, was directed by Vivian Matalon and ran for 564 performances. The 2002 Broadway revival, directed by Daniel Sullivan, starred Elizabeth Franz, Frances Sternhagen, Estelle Parsons, Piper Laurie, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Christopher Lloyd, William Biff McGuire and Stephen Tobolowsky, and ran for 112 performances.

The play was filmed for television in 1982, starring most of the 1980 revival cast, but has not yet been turned into a feature film.

Morning’s at Seven plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students, and can be purchased at the Center Stage box office, by phone at 805.963.0408 or click here to purchase online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 