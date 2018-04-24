Gerald Carpenter: New West Symphony Opens on Slavic Note

The New West Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Boris Brott, will open its 2011-12 season on Friday with a concert it calls “Slavic Rousers.” The brilliant young — Slavic — pianist Vassily Primakov will be guest soloist.

The program begins with the distinctly non-Slavic Pastiche by John Biggs, but then heads directly to Eastern Europe for Three Dances from The Bartered Bride by Bedřich Smetana, the Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 23 by Peter Tchaikovsky and Capriccio Espagnol, Opus 34 by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

(The New West website also lists a curtain-raiser called The New West Overture by a composer named “Williams”— John? — that is dedicated to Brott and commissioned by Mary Ann and Bill Bang. There is no mention of it in the program notes, so we will just have to see what happens when the lights go down.)

Biggs, who unabashedly identifies himself with “the guys who are still writing melodies,” represents most of what is good about the American tradition of composition. (“I can see what’s good about her,” says W.C. Fields, leering at Mae West. “Tell me the rest.”) His music gives pleasure — the pleasure of beautiful, and often noble, melodies woven with consummate art into the fabric of coherent forms.

Of his Pastiche, he says, “Over the years in my compositional career, I’ve been influenced by Medieval and Renaissance composers, who frequently borrowed material from other composers, actually, as a kind of homage to them. Whenever I’ve borrowed, I’ve done it in this same spirit. In my orchestral overture called Pastiche, I ran 27 quotes from 19 composers together in a line, and the very difficult task was to get them all to sound like they flowed naturally from one to the other.”

Czech musicians Antonín Dvorak, Leoš Janacek and Smetana are now recognized throughout the world as great composers, but it is almost exclusively upon their instrumental works that their reputations rest. In their own country, it was their operas and choral music that brought them fame and reverence. Even today, there are few opera houses outside the immediate environs of the Czech Republic that can field an entire cast of Czech singers adequate to a production of Janacek’s Její pastorkyňa/ Jenůfa, Dvorak’s Tvrdé palice/ The Stubborn Lovers or Smetana’s Prodaná nevěsta/ The Bartered Bride.

What complicated matters was that the three composers were all ardent Czech nationalists and resisted the translation of their librettos into German, the official language of the Hapsburg Empire, of which Bohemia was then a part. Indeed, as with Gaelic in British-held Eire, there were long periods in which Czech was legally proscribed — i.e., “verboten.” To write and produce an opera in Czech was thus, on top of everything else, a political act.

Smetana wrote a few fine pieces of chamber music and a gorgeous cycle of tone poems, Ma Vlast/ My Country (whence “The Moldau”), but unlike his two compatriots, he made his name and his living largely as an opera composer. So, while he is perceived in Bohemia as the Moses of Czech music, outside the region he occupies a place on the periphery. All we generally get of his early masterpiece, The Bartered Bride, are the dashing Overture and these delightful Dances. Still, I’ll take them and be grateful.

The cases of Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov are rather different, although the latter did belong to a group of Russian nationalist composers known as “The Five,” and wrote a number of operas popular in Russia and never performed elsewhere (and Igor Stravinsky said of Tchaikovsky, “He was the most Russian of us all!”). While they, too, were subjects of an empire, their language was the imperial language, and was spoken by tens of millions, within a vast, contiguous territory.

Tchaikovsky wrote 10 operas — the most famous being Eugene Onegin and The Queen of Spades, both based on works by Alexander Pushkin — but he was only too happy to have their libretti translated into the language of whatever country wanted to produce them. And his most popular stage works — wildly and ubiquitously popular — were his three ballets, universal in their wordlessness. And both he and Rimsky-Korsakov were comfortable enough in their national skins to dress their music up in exotic costumes (The Snow Maiden, Scheherazade) or do audio-travelogues of trips through other lands (Capriccio Italien, Capriccio Espagnol).

The dazzling virtuoso Primakov is well-known to South Coast music lovers, particularly for his performances of works by Slavic romantics such as Frédéric Chopin, Franz Liszt, Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The New West Symphony will play “Slavic Rousers” at 8 p.m. Friday in the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza and at 4 p.m. Sunday in Barnum Hall in Santa Monica.

Tickets are $25 to $78 and can be purchased, for any venue, by calling 800.New.West (800.639.9378).

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.