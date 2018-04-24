Goleta Police Arrest Man on Charges of Indecent Exposure, Child Pornography

Goleta police have arrested a transient on charges of indecent exposure and possession of child pornography after an incident at Stow Grove Park.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a Goleta parks maintenance employee reported seeing a man masturbating while sitting in a parked vehicle on Sunday.

Police were unable to locate the man, but the employee provided a description of the car and the suspect.

On Thursday, a community resource deputy saw the vehicle parked at the Goleta Library and approached the driver, 68-year-old Albert Roy Fillman, according to Sugars.

He said investigators believe that Fillman was the man observed masturbating 11 days earlier, and that the deputy found Fillman to be in possession of a laptop computer with numerous images of child pornography.

Fillman, who is listed as a transient, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony possession of child pornography and indecent exposure. Bail was set at $20,000.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.