Motown Coming Downtown for Community Counseling & Education Center

Find your groove at the Oct. 14 fundraiser in the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center

By Community Counseling and Education Center | September 30, 2011 | 5:50 p.m.

The Community Counseling & Education Center will celebrate 27 years of service to the community with this year’s annual gala fundraiser, Motown Downtown, from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

You and your guests will be “Dancing in the Streets” to the smooth soul sounds of Area 51 and feasting on Opal’s savory spin on soul food.

You’ll also want to “Shop Around” the fantabulous silent auction and enjoy the company of fellow groovers.

Tickets are $75 each or $140 for a duo and $1,250 for a sponsorship. Click here to order online.

The Motown Downtown gala is CCEC’s primary fundraising event for the year.

CCEC, founded in 1984, offers a broad range of bilingual counseling and educational services. It is a pre-eminent training site for graduate students pursuing their counseling hours for licensure.

For more information, click here or call 805.962.3363.

