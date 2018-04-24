Santa Barbara Equality Project Hosting City Council Candidate Forum

The Santa Barbara Equality Project, a program of the Pacific Pride Foundation, will host a Santa Barbara City Council candidate forum from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at La Casa de la Raza, 601 E. Montecito St.

The forum, “Exploring Local Issues,” is organized by the Equality Project in conjunction with community partners the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club, Casa Esperanza, Santa Barbara Village, the Environmental Defense Center, La Casa de la Raza and Transition House.

The “Exploring Local Issues” forum will be a nonpartisan, town hall-style event that will provide a unique opportunity for Santa Barbara City Council candidates to address a wide variety of community concerns with the leaders of prominent local organizations and the voting public.

The forum represents the continued desire of participating organizations to impact the Santa Barbara community, collaborate with other nonprofit organizations providing important services to the people of Santa Barbara, and engage with local government in nonpartisan, issue-based settings.

David Selberg, executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation, said offering a City Council candidate forum such as this one is important because the community organizations hosting our town hall have had to deal with huge cutbacks in governmental funding in the past two years.

“This impacts the quality of life for everyone here in Santa Barbara,” Selberg said. “We need to stand together to hold our elected officials accountable on our issues and on allies across issues.”

The Nov. 8 election will be vote-by-mail only, with ballots set to be mailed out Oct. 11.

— Meredith Munn is the Santa Barbara Equality Project coordinator for the Pacific Pride Foundation.