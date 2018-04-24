Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Equality Project Hosting City Council Candidate Forum

'Exploring Local Issues' the focus of the Oct. 10 nonpartisan public event

By Meredith Munn for the Santa Barbara Equality Project | September 30, 2011 | 1:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Equality Project, a program of the Pacific Pride Foundation, will host a Santa Barbara City Council candidate forum from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at La Casa de la Raza, 601 E. Montecito St.

The forum, “Exploring Local Issues,” is organized by the Equality Project in conjunction with community partners the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club, Casa Esperanza, Santa Barbara Village, the Environmental Defense Center, La Casa de la Raza and Transition House.

The “Exploring Local Issues” forum will be a nonpartisan, town hall-style event that will provide a unique opportunity for Santa Barbara City Council candidates to address a wide variety of community concerns with the leaders of prominent local organizations and the voting public.

The forum represents the continued desire of participating organizations to impact the Santa Barbara community, collaborate with other nonprofit organizations providing important services to the people of Santa Barbara, and engage with local government in nonpartisan, issue-based settings.

David Selberg, executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation, said offering a City Council candidate forum such as this one is important because the community organizations hosting our town hall have had to deal with huge cutbacks in governmental funding in the past two years.

“This impacts the quality of life for everyone here in Santa Barbara,” Selberg said. “We need to stand together to hold our elected officials accountable on our issues and on allies across issues.”

The Nov. 8 election will be vote-by-mail only, with ballots set to be mailed out Oct. 11.

— Meredith Munn is the Santa Barbara Equality Project coordinator for the Pacific Pride Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 