Artists Kristen Hawkes, Caren Satterfield Host Opening at Santa Barbara Frame Shop

Local artists Kristen Hawkes and Caren Satterfield will be holding an opening of their two-woman show, COLORSCAPE 2012, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Santa Barbara Frame Shop & Gallery, 1324 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

The opening — which includes art, appetizers and wine — is part of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday tradition. The show will run through the end of October at the gallery, which is located between Carlito’s Cafe y Cantina and Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro across from the Arlington Theatre.

The two women, both mothers of young children, “put art on the back burner during the ‘diaper years,’” Hawkes said.

“We became friends when our kids were in pre-school due to our mutual creative interests and love of a good laugh,” she said. “We soon began to paint together on a regular basis. COLORSCAPE 2012 is an example of the fruits of our labor.”

Formally trained as a graphic designer, Hawkes steered herself away from commercial art to explore fashion design, visual display and advertising, and eventually found her true love in painting. An acrylic artist, she uses splashes of bright and distinctive colors in playful and vivid displays.

“I hope my paintings will invite the viewer in to the scene and inspire them to be in the moment,” she said.

Satterfield, who uses oils, frequently paints trees, the ocean and hills.

“I find great peace in the the rolling hills that are present in California, especially here on the Central Coast,” she said. “I want to show the beauty in the places we see every day living here in California. The serene feeling of being around such beauty.

“I feel most comfortable with oil paint to create the softness and the colors I am looking to show,” she added. “There’s a dream quality to the layers I can’t get any other way. I do anywhere from two to four paintings at a time because of the drying time in between coats of oil. It’s similar to the style of Egg tempera that was studied hundreds of years ago in Europe.”

Satterfield had a one-artist show at Trowbridge Gallery in Ojai in 2011 and her works have been on display at Just Looking Gallery in San Luis Obispo since last year.

In addition to their October show, Hawkes and Satterfield have an upcoming holiday show in November at ZeBird Gallery, 3825 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

Click here for more information on Kristen Hawkes. Click here for more information on Caren Satterfield.

