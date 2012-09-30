County Animal Shelters Offering Great Deals for National Adopt-A-Dog Month

This October, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is celebrating Adopt-A-Dog Month with the release of its “Fall Collection” of adoptable dogs. Not only will a variety of the latest styles of dogs be available for adoption, at all three county shelters — Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria — but dog “shoppers” will be able to take advantage of exciting discounts on adoption fees: 20 percent off all month long or, for those who shop early, by Oct. 6, 50 percent off the “ticket” price!

The usual fee for a dog is $110, which includes all applicable vaccinations, a complimentary health exam, spay or neuter, as well as a free bag of Science Diet dog food. This October, qualified adopters can get all of that for the low price of $88, a 20 percent savings. Early bird adopters who come to one of our three locations through Oct. 6 will receive first pick and early bird pricing of 50 percent off — a savings of $55!

During this special promotion, qualified adopters will have a chance to make a statement by adopting the latest fashion — a shelter dog. Animal Services’ Fall Collection offers a variety of styles of dogs: big or little, white or black, thin or fat, and more. If you are energetic and athletic we have sleek, smooth and spunky dogs that will meet your every need or challenge. If you are more the couch potato-type, Animal Services has a dog that will keep your feet warm or snuggle with you under the blankets. Whether you are looking for a sporty model or something more plush and comfortable, we have it all.

Although the Fall Collection is on view now, there will be a special showing of selected dogs from the collection from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at our Adoptable Dog Showcase at Valley Pets, 225 McMurray Road, Suite G, in Buellton. “Model shelter dogs” will be on view for interested parties, along with merchandise and family fun. Dogs will be available for adoption and on-site associates will assist shoppers in finding just the right match.

The purchase of a Santa Barbara County dog license is required with each adoption. This license serves as identification for your dog as well as its ticket home should the dog ever get brought back to the shelter.

Visit one of the three Animal Services locations to pick up your favorite dog while the fall models are in stock. The Santa Barbara Animal Shelter is at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta, the Santa Maria Animal Center is located at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria and the Lompoc Animal Shelter is at 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc. The shelters are open for adoptions 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Come visit, using our “dressing room” yards to get acquainted, and let our volunteer sales associates help you find the perfect Fall Piece to make your life complete!

Click here for more information, or call the Santa Barbara shelter at 805.681.5285, the Santa Maria shelter at 805.934.6119 or the Lompoc shelter at 805.737.7755.

Come see what our Fall Collection has to offer!

— Lee Heller represents Santa Barbara County Animal Services.