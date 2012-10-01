Have a Debate Question for Capps, Maldonado? Tell Us by Noon Monday

Noozhawk-KEYT congressional debate set for 7 p.m. Tuesday but the deadline to submit your questions is at hand

Rep. Lois Capps and challenger Abel Maldonado will face off Tuesday night in the Noozhawk-KEYT candidates debate — the only live, televised debate in the hard-fought and closely watched race for the 24th Congressional District seat.

Noozhawk readers and KEYT viewers were asked to suggest questions for the candidates and the response has been overwhelming, with more than 200 questions received as of Sunday night. Readers have until noon Monday to submit questions for consideration.

On Monday afternoon, the Noozhawk and KEYT news departments will get together to sort through and organize the questions that the moderator, KEYT anchor Paula Lopez, will pose to Capps and Maldonado.

The debate, which will be held in the KEYT studios, will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast live on Channel 3 and live-streamed on Noozhawk.

Each candidate will make an opening statement, which will be followed by the selected questions. Each candidate will have an opportunity to offer a short rebuttal for each question and the debate will end with brief closing statements from the pair.

Capps, a Democrat, has represented the Central Coast in Congress for the past 14 years, in a district spanning the coastal area from Oxnard in Ventura County north to Monterey County.

After starting his political career in the city of Santa Maria, Maldonado, a Republican, has represented the Central Coast in the Assembly and state Senate, and was appointed lieutenant governor by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. He lost a bid to retain that position in 2010.

The two candidates have faced off several times during the campaign and will meet again Oct. 9 at UCSB in a debate sponsored by the Santa Barbara Independent and the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at