Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Have a Debate Question for Capps, Maldonado? Tell Us by Noon Monday

Noozhawk-KEYT congressional debate set for 7 p.m. Tuesday but the deadline to submit your questions is at hand

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 1, 2012 | 12:36 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps and challenger Abel Maldonado will face off Tuesday night in the Noozhawk-KEYT candidates debate — the only live, televised debate in the hard-fought and closely watched race for the 24th Congressional District seat.

Noozhawk readers and KEYT viewers were asked to suggest questions for the candidates and the response has been overwhelming, with more than 200 questions received as of Sunday night. Readers have until noon Monday to submit questions for consideration. .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to Noozhawk.

On Monday afternoon, the Noozhawk and KEYT news departments will get together to sort through and organize the questions that the moderator, KEYT anchor Paula Lopez, will pose to Capps and Maldonado.

The debate, which will be held in the KEYT studios, will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast live on Channel 3 and live-streamed on Noozhawk.

Each candidate will make an opening statement, which will be followed by the selected questions. Each candidate will have an opportunity to offer a short rebuttal for each question and the debate will end with brief closing statements from the pair.

Capps, a Democrat, has represented the Central Coast in Congress for the past 14 years, in a district spanning the coastal area from Oxnard in Ventura County north to Monterey County.

After starting his political career in the city of Santa Maria, Maldonado, a Republican, has represented the Central Coast in the Assembly and state Senate, and was appointed lieutenant governor by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. He lost a bid to retain that position in 2010.

The two candidates have faced off several times during the campaign and will meet again Oct. 9 at UCSB in a debate sponsored by the Santa Barbara Independent and the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 