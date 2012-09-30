Mac Miller Gets the Hip-Hop Party Started at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Rapper Mac Miller brought his Macadelic Tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, accompanied by special guests Travis Porter and YG to open the show.

Miller, a 20-year-old Pittsburgh native and natural-born musical talent, was influenced by the styles of A Tribe Called Quest, Big L, Lauryn Hill and Outkast as he developed his genre of freestyle rap. Through a combination of YouTube viral videos and six hit albums, K.I.D.S., Best Day Ever, On And On And Beyond, Blue Slide Park, Macadelic and Pink Slime, Miller has become a hot commodity on tour.

Travis Porter is a hip-hop act from Decatur, Ga., featuring artists Ali, Quez and Strap. YG, whose real name is Keenan Jackson, is a rapper and songwriter from Paramount.

Saturday’s concert was promoted by Nederlander Concerts.

