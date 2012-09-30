Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Sol Food Festival Has Fun Promoting Healthy Food, Lifestyle Choices

Annual festival packs Plaza Vera Cruz park, East Cota Street with those interested in sustainability movement

By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 30, 2012 | 1:47 p.m.

The Sol Food Festival was a big hit at Plaza Vera Cruz Neighborhood Park in Santa Barbara on Saturday, spilling out onto a closed-off East Cota Street.

Cota Street was filled with organic food vendors along with a speakers stage.

The park was packed with booths from a wide range of organizations promoting sustainable food and sustainable living, along with a petting zoo area being enjoyed by children and adults alike. The park also included an outdoor classroom for a range of educational talks on the same topics.

And the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition’s free valet bike parking lot was filled to capacity with participants who are living the sustainable life!

Click here for more photos.

Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

