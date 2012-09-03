Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Two Westside Neighbors Suspected of Selling Heroin

Santa Barbara police arrest the Cook Avenue residents after month-long investigation

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 3, 2012

Maria Imelda Robles
Two Westside neighbors were arrested Friday for allegedly selling heroin in an operation that led to a month-long investigation by Santa Barbara police.

Cook Avenue residents Maria Imelda Robles, 46, and Regina Marie Trujillo, 53, were arrested on charges that the pair were working together to distribute heroin, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Robles resided at 717 Cook Ave., Apt. C, and Trujillo’s home is located at 718 Cook Ave. Robles was arrested on charges of heroin sales and conspiracy to sell heroin, while Trujillo was arrested on charges of possession of heroin for sale and conspiracy to sell heroin.

Harwood said customers would order the drug from Robles, who would then obtain it from Trujillo. Robles would then meet the customers and complete the sale.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives observed drug transactions and arrested several of Robles’ and Trujillo’s customers for either possession of heroin or soliciting the sale of heroin.

Regina Marie Trujillo
When detectives issued a search warrant Friday, they found 30 small packages of heroin with a street value of $600, and $5,258 in cash in Trujillo’s home.

While completing the search warrants last week, Harwood said detectives were contacted by several Cook Avenue residents, who expressed appreciation of the Police Department’s effort to stop the drug sales on their street.

Robles and Trujillo were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $30,000.

