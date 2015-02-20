Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bail Set at $1.6 Million for Day-Care Provider Accused of Abuse

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo{ | February 20, 2015 | 7:30 p.m.

A Santa Maria judge on Friday set bail at $1.6 million for a Santa Maria day-care provider charged with child torture and endangerment .

Georgina Imelda Ruiz, 50, who operated Gina’s Daycare on Bungalow Drive in Santa Maria, entered a not-guilty plea during her arraignment Friday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

She had not been released on bail as of Friday night.

Ruiz — originally identified as Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez — has hired private attorneys, Michael Clayton and Billy Redell, to represent her.

She previously was represented by the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office.

Bail initially was set at $500,000, but was revoked two days after her Feb. 10 arrest because police officers expressed concern she intended to flee the country.

Clayton contended his client has a constitutional right to bail, and that it could only be withheld based on three factors not involved in this case.

“By the Constitution, you have to set bail in this case, judge,” Clayton told Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

Ruiz has been in the community for 30 years, Clayton said, and has family in the area.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz

“She’s not going to be a flight risk,” he added. "She's not going to leave."

The allegations occurred more than 10 years ago, Clayton noted.

In addition, his client has taken care of hundreds of kids through years, and the complaints came from a few, Clayton said.

“Every person you allow out on bail has a chance to be a flight risk,” he added..

Lavayen set bail of $750,000 each for two counts of child torture plus $100,000 for the third count she faces.

The charges are for crimes against three children — two girls and a boy, authorities said.

The incidents occurred between 1998 and 2005, and involved very young children, police said.

The judge also required Ruiz to be fitted with electronic-monitoring equipment and ordered her to stay away from places where children gather.

The case will return to court March 25 to set a date for the preliminary hearing.

Ruiz had a California Department of Social Services license to operate a family child-care home facility with a capacity of 14 since Aug. 1, 2009. Last year, she was issued four citations following investigations, the state said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 