$10,000 Available in Scholarships From Cox Communications

Cox Communications is offering $10,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Santa Barbara area. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2019 graduating high school senior living in the California Central Coast Cox service area.

Deadline to complete and submit the online application is Friday, Feb. 1. For more information, visit www.CoxCharitiesCA.org.

“Our company was founded by a teacher, so supporting education and helping students realize their educational dreams is very important to us,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of public affairs for Cox Communications.

“In serving the youth of Santa Barbara, we hope to provide opportunity and help pave the way for the next generation to make a difference in our community,” Hawken said.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to non-profit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2018, four Cox Scholars from Santa Barbara were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

— Charla Batey for Cox Communications.