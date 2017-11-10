$10,000 Donated to Four Santa Barbara Nonprofit Groups Through Cox Charities

Cox Charities awarded $10,000 to four Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations to fund programs focused on youth and education.

The Cox Charities 2017 nonprofit grant recipients for Santa Barbara are:

» AHA! (Attitude. Harmony. Achievement.) — AHA! utilizes a unique social-emotional learning curriculum to help teenagers stop bullying, create peaceful and socially equitable environments, communicate effectively, listen deeply, deal with strong emotions constructively, accept and celebrate difference, and express themselves creatively. The grant would be applied to the AHA! Freshmen Ally program, ensuring that students at Carpinteria High School and San Marcos High School receive the tools they need to build healthy relationships through their high school years and beyond.

» CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Santa Barbara County — CASA is a local nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children throughout Santa Barbara County. The grant will be applied to the CASA volunteer advocacy program, including recruitment, screening, training and advocate supervision.

» Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara — Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is an affiliate of an almost 150-year-old national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. This grant will help enable hundreds of low-income, at-risk girls throughout greater Santa Barbara to participate in Operation SMART STEM-based programming.

» Transition House — Homeless children are twice as likely to have learning disabilities and emotional problems as other children, and proficiency rates for homeless children in reading and math are 16 percent lower than for other students. This grant will go toward Transition House’s programs for homeless children to help interrupt those trends by providing literacy programs, homework assistance and tutoring, and a specialized program for teens.

An additional $5,000 was awarded to AHA!, which received the most votes from a California Cox Charities board member voting campaign.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

