$10,000 Reward Offered for Help Finding Missing Dog
By Eliot Fumagalli | September 15, 2014 | 7:15 a.m.
We lost our dog Riley in Camarillo on Aug. 11.
If your tip leads to us finding Riley, you will get $10,000. If you find Riley, we will not ask any questions and you will get a reward.
Riley is a 10-pound, long-hair Chihuahua mix male. He has been neutered.
He is tan/honey colored with a white chest and belly and a fuzzy white tail. His ears are pointed when up.
Any information will help. Contact Eliot Fumagalli by cell at 612.501.9707 (call or text) or by email at [email protected], or click here for the Facebook page.
