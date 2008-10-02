Candidate Forum: 3rd District

A debate Wednesday between the two candidates vying for the 3rd District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors highlighted few differences in substance between independent Steve Pappas and Democrat Doreen Farr, but put into sharp relief their differences in style.

With nearly every issue touched on by a moderator from the League of Women Voters at the Goleta Valley Community Center — offshore drilling, the county’s historic budget crisis, the proposed expansion of the Chumash Casino, development of the Gaviota Coast, how to reach out to voters in Isla Vista — their positions were nearly the same.

Although the debate co-sponsored by the Citizens Planning Foundation was exceptionally civil, the candidates’ differences were evident. Farr displayed a deep understanding of policy and came off as a knowledgeable insider. Pappas was the more forthright speaker, showcasing a certain penchant for populism and reform.



Given the nature of the 3rd District, the candidates’ similarities on matters of policy is somewhat rare.

Although the Board of Supervisors is a nonpartisan body, in reality it’s anything but. Santa Barbara County is roughly split between the Democrat-leaning South Coast and the Republican-leaning North County. The 3rd District — encompassing the Goleta Valley, Isla Vista and the Santa Ynez Valley — has long been a swing district.

On Wednesday night, Farr and Pappas expressed their distaste for the idea of more offshore drilling for oil, both said more budget cuts are probably necessary, both oppose the Chumash Casino’s proposal to expand, both want to minimize development of the Gaviota Coast and both vowed to improve relations with the college community of Isla Vista.

To be sure, subtle differences in policy were expressed Wednesday.

Farr, for instance, was the only of the two who was prepared to answer a question pitched by someone in the audience about a matter not widely recognized as a major issue in the county: whether the county should sell some of its surplus properties.

Farr said she in fact had met with Mike Brown, the county’s top administrator, who gave her a large binder listing buildings in the district that could be consolidated or sold.

For the most part, the biggest distinguishing factor was not their answers to the questions, but the way in which they answered.

One example involves the matter of the county’s $800 million budget, which this year suffered a $25 million shortfall largely because of the mortgage crisis and skyrocketing retirement costs.

In laying out her proposal for dealing with the budget woes, Farr said she would look for cuts in departments whose existences aren’t mandated by the state. This was a way of saying she will not look to make further cuts to the mental health department, which experienced deep cuts this year, though not as deep as originally proposed. Farr also vowed to try to raise revenue by looking for grants and investigating the possibility of selling surplus county properties.

“It’s clear that the board’s direction has been to look for cost-cutting measures as well as revenue enhancements,” she said.

By contrast, Pappas was more critical, even distrusting. Pappas jabbed the Board of Supervisors for getting too comfortable with the idea of saving programs by dipping into reserves. He also supports a forensic audit of the budget.

“We have an $800 million budget, and I have looked at it several times, and I must tell you: I can’t follow it,” he said. “I want to know where the money has gone.”

In an aggressive statement, Pappas, who is the president of the Los Olivos School Board, seemed to draw a parallel to a budget scandal at the school district, in which a business manager was caught “stealing.”

“As a result, we were able to prosecute and retrieve our money,” he said.

The candidates’ respective styles were also drawn out by a question asking how they would balance the need to protect open space and agricultural land with the need to provide affordable housing.

The matter is a sore subject for the city leaders in Santa Barbara, who are upset with other city leaders throughout the county for voting to assign to Santa Barbara a disproportionate share of the availability for affordable housing that is mandated by the state.

Both candidates indicated that they want to preserve agriculture lands, but, again, articulated their points differently.

Farr mentioned the Steinberg Bill, which she said will give agricultural lands special treatment, helping to “discourage sprawl, and have more compact development.”

“I’ve worked on housing issues from all sides as a neighborhood leader, as a (Santa Barbara County) planning commissioner, as a consultant,” she said. “We need to be much more intentional when we’re building housing, as far as who are we trying to help here. Is it for-sale housing, is it rental housing? Which specific income levels are we trying to help?”

Pappas, meanwhile, flatly stated that he opposes the rezoning of agricultural land into residential. “I’m not coming off that point,” he said.

Pappas also charged that the state housing program in which counties are told by decree how much affordable housing they need make available — and then ordered to divvy it up among themselves — needs to be abolished.

“It’s riddled with fraud,” he said. “All we end up with is a war between each city. We end up focusing on the fight, and we don’t get anywhere with affordable housing.”

On the Chumash Casino’s proposal to expand in the Santa Ynez Valley, Farr said she didn’t support the expansion because, at this point, the Chumash don’t need it to attain economic self-sufficiency.

“I think the Chumash now in the valley have achieved economic self-sufficiency and are in the position, as any other successful group or business, to make the kinds of investments that you can do otherwise,” she said.

Pappas took the time to explain to the public his understanding of what it is the tribe is attempting to do. He said the tribal government is applying to the federal government to take land out of county control and put it into the reservation.

This, he said, means the county would lose all tax revenue in that portion, as well as its authority in land use and other matters.

Pappas described how he went to Washington, D.C., to gather support for a lawsuit against the federal government “for a flawed process” that could allow the Chumash to obtain the land.

“The flaw is simple: It says the community has no right to be involved, and has no voice in the future of the land even if it’s right next door to you, once it’s put into trust,” he said. “That is just wrong, and that is what that lawsuit is about, and it’s not about anything more than that.”

The candidates’ differences in style were also evident in their closing remarks.

Farr made no mention of her opponent, but did play up the fact that she took first place in the five-way primary election in June. (Pappas took second, but because Farr didn’t win more than 50 percent of the votes, they are facing off on Nov. 4.)

“Since then, I’ve continued to work hard,” she said. “Now I’m asking for your vote again.”

Pappas, meanwhile, tried to paint himself as a lifer in the Santa Ynez Valley, saying he has lived there for 10 years and isn’t going anywhere. He also emphasized his success as an entrepreneur, saying he has been in business for 24 years and has nine employees.

“I have a very strong record of being a leader — some find me a little too aggressive at times, but it’s just my natural state,” he said. “I’m a leader. I drill down.”

