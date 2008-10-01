Goleta Valley Beautiful Volunteers Celebrate NeighborWoods Month

Goleta Valley Beautiful will be celebrating NeighborWoods month with a month series of weekend tree planting and tree care events.
Trees are a local and national concern. Participation in National NeighborWoods Month not only enhances a community’s health, but also furthers collective efforts to ensure that everyone gets to live in neighborhoods with trees.
National NeighborWoods Month is part of the National NeighborWoods program, an initiative to regreen North American cities from coast to coast. The National NeighborWoods initiative is a program of the National Alliance for Community Trees in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation.
Join your neighbors for a fun way to invest in your community.
Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.