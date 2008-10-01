Golf: Dos Pueblos Outswings San Marcos

The San Marcos girls’ golf team fell to Dos Pueblos 210-257 on Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, with a par of 37.
Dos Pueblos’ scores were Nicole Bullemer 42, Kiley Neushel 45, Vanessa Villa 41 and Sami Hill 43.
San Marcos’ scores were Brianna Wiley 45, Alexandria Peretiako 49, Zaira Barbosa 56, Katie Blum 59 and Cat Lefemine 48.
All of the girls played and scored well. The Dos Pueblos team is always enjoyable to play. We were a little over our goal of 250. Brianna Wiley is playing solid and consistent golf for our team.
We look forward to playing Santa Barbara on Thursday.
Shawn Ricci coaches girls’ golf at San Marcos High.