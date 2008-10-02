Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Pianist Kristi Becker to Play Barlow for Free Recital at UCSB

Thursday's program will include the use of Indian classical music.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 2, 2008 | 12:33 a.m.

At 7 p.m. Thursday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, the UCSB Department of Music will present a free recital by guest pianist Kristi Becker of Cologne, Germany, performing works by UCSB Corwin Chair composer Clarence Barlow.

Article Image
Kristi Becker
The program will include the use of North Indian classical music in three works: Until, Relationships and Ludus Ragalis.

Barlow also makes use of traditional music and forms in Ludus Ragalis, and in L’orchidee d’argent and Pandora. Finally, Becker demonstrates Barlow’s signature command of computer-generated music in Textmusic, Pandora and Kuri Suti Bekar.

Barlow has occupied the Corwin Chair since the fall of 2006. He was born in India to parents of European descent. It was a very shrewd and forward-looking of the UCSB Music Department to appoint Barlow to the Corwin chair: His reputation as a composer-teacher-inventor-musical entrepreneur grows exponentially by the year. The 21st century has little use for the binding strictures of Austrian serialism, or any other formula-driven composition schemes. All creativity is, as Barlow has said, “a matter of inspiration.”

“Barlow is known for his pioneering work with computers, but also for his use of classical melodies and forms — in his case, also melodies or rhythmic patterns from India — to form a very new, very personal music,” Becker says. “By the way, Kuri Suti Bekar and I are one and the same; it is simply the Japanese pronunciation of my name. Hope you will enjoy listening to these wonderful piano works as much as I do playing them.”

Becker lives in Cologne and teaches piano at the Music University in Detmold. She has worked closely with Barlow for many years and has premiered a great many of his compositions, including several in her UCSB recital. Born in Iowa,

Becker studied piano with James Avery and Carl Seemann and completed her studies as a Fulbright Scholar in Freiburg, Germany. A special interest in the music of our time has led to close work with noted composers from Europe, the American Continent and Asia, many of whom have written especially for her. She has recorded for all major German radio stations as well as in numerous other European countries and Japan. She is a frequent guest at international festivals, also including concerts with ensembles and orchestras.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 