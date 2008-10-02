Second Goleta Meeting on Winter Preparations Set for Thursday

The city of Goleta will hold its second neighborhood meeting to brief residents and businesses on how to prepare for the rainy season and what the city of Goleta and the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District are doing to reduce the threat of flooding associated with the Gap Fire burn area.

“The first neighborhood meeting, which was held on Sept. 23 at Goleta Valley Junior High, brought out more than 200 residents,” Mayor Michael Bennett said. “We expect this meeting to be similarly well attended.”

The second meeting will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. Spanish translation and Spanish material will be provided.

“Knowledge and preparation go hand in hand,” Bennett said. “Residents attending these meetings will get the information they need to make good decisions when it come to winter storm preparations.”

The meetings will feature presentations by Steve Wagner, Goleta community services director, and Tom Fayram, county flood control director, on what the city and county are doing to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

“As we get closer to the rainy season and as planes continue to fly over Goleta dropping hydro mulch on the burn area, residents have more and more questions about what is happening in the community,” Wagner said. “The meeting [Thursday] will answer these questions.”

Kirsten Deshler is a city of Goleta public information officer.