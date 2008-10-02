Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Lawson Scores Warriors’ Lone Goal in 2-1 Loss

Westmont is unable to capitalize on three corner kicks in the first 12 minutes against The Master's College.

By Ron Smith | October 2, 2008 | 12:03 a.m.

Westmont College senior forward Amy Lawson scored in the 29th minute on an unassisted goal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 loss to the Mustangs of The Master’s College(7-2, 2-0 GSAC) on Wednesday in Santa Clarita.

With the loss, Westmont women’s soccer falls to 1-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings and 2-5-1 overall. 

The Mustangs recorded a goal in each half. Andie Reyes scored in the 20th minute, assisted by Ally Hall to give The Master’s a 1-0 lead. The game winner by Sierra Goff came in the 74th minute with Reyes assisting.

The Warriors had three corner-kick opportunities in the first 12 minutes, but were unable to capitalize. Both teams had nearly the same number of shots with The Master’s posting a slight 11-10 advantage.

Westmont will return to Russ Carr Field for homecoming festivities on Saturday and a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader against Hope International. The men will kick off at 1 p.m., and the women will play at 3 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

