Soccer: Lawson Scores Warriors’ Lone Goal in 2-1 Loss

Westmont College senior forward Amy Lawson scored in the 29th minute on an unassisted goal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 loss to the Mustangs of The Master’s College(7-2, 2-0 GSAC) on Wednesday in Santa Clarita.
The Mustangs recorded a goal in each half. Andie Reyes scored in the 20th minute, assisted by Ally Hall to give The Master’s a 1-0 lead. The game winner by Sierra Goff came in the 74th minute with Reyes assisting.
The Warriors had three corner-kick opportunities in the first 12 minutes, but were unable to capitalize. Both teams had nearly the same number of shots with The Master’s posting a slight 11-10 advantage.
Westmont will return to Russ Carr Field for homecoming festivities on Saturday and a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader against Hope International. The men will kick off at 1 p.m., and the women will play at 3 p.m.
Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.