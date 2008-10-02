Soccer: Lawson Scores Warriors’ Lone Goal in 2-1 Loss

Westmont is unable to capitalize on three corner kicks in the first 12 minutes against The Master's College.

Westmont College senior forward Amy Lawson scored in the 29th minute on an unassisted goal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 loss to the Mustangs of The Master’s College(7-2, 2-0 GSAC) on Wednesday in Santa Clarita.

With the loss, Westmont women’s soccer falls to 1-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings and 2-5-1 overall.

The Mustangs recorded a goal in each half. Andie Reyes scored in the 20th minute, assisted by Ally Hall to give The Master’s a 1-0 lead. The game winner by Sierra Goff came in the 74th minute with Reyes assisting.

The Warriors had three corner-kick opportunities in the first 12 minutes, but were unable to capitalize. Both teams had nearly the same number of shots with The Master’s posting a slight 11-10 advantage.

Westmont will return to Russ Carr Field for homecoming festivities on Saturday and a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader against Hope International. The men will kick off at 1 p.m., and the women will play at 3 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.