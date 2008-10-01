Soccer: Master’s College Mustangs Outpace Warriors 2-0

The Westmont men are outshot 15-3 and fall to 0-2 in conference play.

Westmont College’s men’s soccer team suffered another Golden State Athletic Conference loss on Tuesday, losing 2-0 in Santa Clarita to the Mustangs of The Master’s College (5-0-2, 1-0-1).

Westmont was outshot 15-3 with the Masters scoring one goal in each half.

The loss drops the Warriors to 0-2 in conference play and 3-4 overall.

Fabio Joaquim scored the first goal for the Masters a little more than six minutes into the contest. He was assisted by Marion Lindo. The second goal came in the 68th minute when Chris Williams scored, assisted by Doug Armstrong.

The Warriors will host Hope International (7-1-1, 1-1 GSAC) on Saturday at Russ Carr Field as part of a homecoming doubleheader. The men will kick off at 1 p.m.; the women will play at 3 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.