Soccer: Molineaux’s Hat Trick Sparks 8-1 Vaquero Rout

The SBCC men's team scores an easy win over L.A. Mission in its WSC opener.

Danny Molineaux had three goals and two assists Tuesday night, leading the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to an 8-1 victory over L.A. Mission in the WSC opener at La Playa Stadium.

After the Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, the Vaqueros (6-3, 1-0) erupted for seven goals in a 20-minute span. Molineaux started the scoring frenzy in the 13th minute on a long free kick from Luke Chambers . Three minutes later, Molineaux struck again from close range, and Waid Ibrahim made it 3-1 in the 21st minute after stealing a goal kick and dribbling past a defender and the goalie.

“When we get the momentum going forward, it’s difficult for teams to handle us,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We move the ball around better on this surface at home. It’s a quick surface.”

The Vaqueros are 10-1 in their last 11 home games, dating back to last year, and have outscored their opponents 47-5.

Molineaux got his hat trick in the 27th minute on an assist from Mark Knight, igniting a four goals in six minutes outburst. Defender Jordan Leeming scored three minutes later on an assist from Craig Davies. Ibrahim found the net in the 31st minute, and Knight netted his ninth of the year in the 33rd minute. Molineaux assisted on the last two goals, giving the Vaqueros a 7-1 halftime lead.

Juan Bernabe completed the scoring in the 85th minute.

The Vaqueros will play their next five on the road, starting Friday at defending WSC champion Oxnard.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.