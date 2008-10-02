Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Tennis: Dos Pueblos Hot in Battle Against Agoura

The Charges stay mentally tough amid set changes to win 17-1.

By Liz Frech | October 2, 2008 | 2:30 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos Chargers nearly swept the Agoura Chargers in a battle in the heat, or in a “heated” battle. Even ice in the shade quickly turned to water.

In singles’ sets won, Dos Pueblos dropped only four games, thanks to top-flight players Erica Cano, Lauren Stratman and Hayley Edwards. In doubles, the veteran No. 1 team of Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves dispatched their opponents efficiently, as did the No. 2 team of Melissa Dahl and Anna Slyutova.

The No. 3 team of Oriane Matthys and Nicoletta Bradley, aka the “Comeback Kids,” went moderately through the first two rounds, then found themselves 0-3 in the third round. Tennis has a lot of momentum shifts and, again, they fought back, point by point to take the next six games.

Another long set ensued with the alternate team of Sofia Pasternack and Nicole Eskenazi, who also experienced a temporary momentum shift. Once leading 4-1, they found themselves at 4-5. They regrouped, and their serves, overheads and volleys were key in their winning the next three games to take the set.

Dos Pueblos (9-1) demonstrated that it can stay mentally tough in spite of the changes. Also, each player is important and vital to the team, whether a starter or an alternate. The coaches and teams interacted well.

Dos Pueblos will host Santa Barbara in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos 17 Agoura 1

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Hayley Edwards 2-0
Alternate:  Hannah Zimmerman 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves: 3-0
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 2-0
Oriane Matthys/Nicoletta Bradley 3-0
Alternates:  Sofia Pasternack/Nicole Eskenazi 1-0

Agoura Singles:
Kristiann Hicks: 1-2
Kelly Abas 0-3
Sydney Clagett 0-3

Agoura Doubles:
Taylor Wong/Leah Setar 0-3
Aarushi Arenja/Jessica Bartlett 0-3
Tiffany Loh/Allie Fridstein 0-3

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

