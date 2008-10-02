Tennis: Dos Pueblos Hot in Battle Against Agoura

The Dos Pueblos Chargers nearly swept the Agoura Chargers in a battle in the heat, or in a “heated” battle. Even ice in the shade quickly turned to water.
In singles’ sets won, Dos Pueblos dropped only four games, thanks to top-flight players Erica Cano, Lauren Stratman and Hayley Edwards. In doubles, the veteran No. 1 team of Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves dispatched their opponents efficiently, as did the No. 2 team of Melissa Dahl and Anna Slyutova.
Another long set ensued with the alternate team of Sofia Pasternack and Nicole Eskenazi, who also experienced a temporary momentum shift. Once leading 4-1, they found themselves at 4-5. They regrouped, and their serves, overheads and volleys were key in their winning the next three games to take the set.
Dos Pueblos (9-1) demonstrated that it can stay mentally tough in spite of the changes. Also, each player is important and vital to the team, whether a starter or an alternate. The coaches and teams interacted well.
Dos Pueblos will host Santa Barbara in a Channel League match on Tuesday.
Dos Pueblos 17 Agoura 1
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Hayley Edwards 2-0
Alternate: Hannah Zimmerman 0-1
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves: 3-0
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 2-0
Oriane Matthys/Nicoletta Bradley 3-0
Alternates: Sofia Pasternack/Nicole Eskenazi 1-0
Agoura Singles:
Kristiann Hicks: 1-2
Kelly Abas 0-3
Sydney Clagett 0-3
Agoura Doubles:
Taylor Wong/Leah Setar 0-3
Aarushi Arenja/Jessica Bartlett 0-3
Tiffany Loh/Allie Fridstein 0-3
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.