EIR Analysis Reveals Downsides of Hillside House Project

Concerns about the residential facility's plans center on traffic and density

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 2, 2009 | 12:45 a.m.

With the effects of a makeover of Santa Barbara’s Hillside House, a nonprofit residential facility for people with developmental disabilities, to be quantified in the Environmental Impact Report stage, traffic ranks as the biggest concern of staff and the Santa Barbara Planning Commission, which met Thursday to discuss the project.

The 121-unit development would include renovating the Harmony House and creating both market-rate and affordable residences on the 24-acre property.

The current facilities house and cater to special-needs residents, but the project aims to both create long-term funding for the project and a more integrated neighborhood.

Hillside House joined with the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority to develop the project, and the Housing Authority would maintain, manage and take care of income certification and Section 8 eligibility for the affordable units.

The property is located off Veronica Springs Road and is not an annexed part of the city of Santa Barbara.

Most of the project site is undeveloped open space, Lisa Plowman, the project’s planning manager, said Thursday. The units are housed in craftsman-style two- and three-story buildings on about 11 percent of the 24 acres.

Traffic concerns include emergency access, parking and affecting already-busy intersections.

“It’s no inconvenience to our neighborhood as it is now,” said Donald Jones, who has lived near Hillside House for 30 years. “In my estimation ... this makes it a poor neighbor to us.”

Other environmental concerns included creek restoration — for which the project has extensive plans — and water usage and management, including reclaimed water.

The issue of density also came up during Thursday’s public comment period. Although the project’s density is less than five units per acre, the buildings are condensed on 11 percent of the property, making those fairly high-density areas.

“It is an intense use compared to the current use of the neighborhood,” commission vice chairman Addison Thompson said.

Planning for the project began in 2003 as a way to maintain a high standard of care for residents and to further qualify for state funding, Plowman said. State dollars, from MediCal and Medicare, account for 85 percent of Hillside House’s funding.

The public comment period for the project’s EIR analysis continues through Oct. 14, associate planner Peter Lawson said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

