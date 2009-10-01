Presidio Fencing Club’s Timothy Stanton Takes Gold

Presidio Fencing Club opened the Scholastic League with a big win in Saturday’s middle school foil competition.

After going undefeated all day, Timothy “Timo” Stanton took home the gold in the men’s event at Chaminade High School in West Hills.

Teammates Sophie Russo and Amanda Chung went undefeated in the pool round of the women’s event, with Russo earning the silver medal and Chung finishing fifth.

In the high school division, Presidio’s Keric Moore took sixth place in the men’s event after putting up a tough fight against the event’s top-rated fencer. In the women’s event, Selah Carr placed 11th.

Also competing in the high school event were Presidio’s Jeff Campbell, Ryan Campbell and Parker Olson. Joining Stanton in the middle school event were Jieh Meinhold, Graham Mills, Matt Schmidt, Sean Strong, and Robert Werthman.

— Leslie Robinson represents the Presidio Fencing Club.