Special Olympics Revved Up for Saturday’s Car and Motorcycle Show

The free event will kick into gear with fun for all ages, including music, raffles and children's activities

Join Special Olympics Santa Barbara for a day of fun on Saturday for the fourth annual Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, one of the organization’s biggest events.

The show will feature 100 classic cars, including a motorcycle division that’s new this year.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Great Meadow overlooking the ocean at SBCC.

Live music by The Fog and family activities will entertain guests throughout the day. Activities include a silent auction, raffles, sponsor’s choice awards and arts and crafts for kids.

Admission and parking for the event are free. A barbecue lunch provided by the Elks Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be open to the public for a $10 ticket.

Registrations are being accepted for classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles. Contact Special Olympics at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to enter a car. Event-day registration will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. All entry fees and donations will directly benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

Special Olympics programs are provided for free to children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics offers sports training and competition to 300 local athletes who participate in 10 sports, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

To volunteer, become a sponsor or to make a contribution, click here, call Special Olympics at 805.884.1516 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sara Spataro is the regional director for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.