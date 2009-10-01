UCSB Conference to Examine Environmental, Resource Economics

The Oct. 9-10 workshop presentations are free and open to the public

Economic and environmental scholars from universities across the United States, Canada and Europe will gather at UCSB for the 11th Occasional Workshop on Environmental and Resource Economics on Oct. 9-10. The workshop presentations are free and open to the public.

The two-day conference, which begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 9, will be in the Corwin Pavilion. Conference organizers are Robert Deacon and Paulina Oliva, professors of economics at UCSB, and Julian Neira, a graduate student in the economics department at UCSB.

Questions about the workshop can be directed to Neira at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Focused on faculty members and researchers at universities, public and private institutes, and government agencies involved in research in environmental and natural resource economics, the program will give participants an opportunity to share findings from their research.

Individual sessions will address issues related to economic aspects of climate change; theoretical contributions to environmental policy; transportation and environmental policy; econometric innovations; renewable resource management; and political economy, macroeconomics, and the environment.

“It has been very gratifying to see how interest in this event has risen over the years,” Deacon said. “Many of the profession’s most prominent scholars will be presenting new, unpublished findings on the design of policies to respond to the growing challenges of environmental and natural resource management.”

The conference is made possible in part by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is sponsored by UCSB’s Department of Economics and Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.