Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations for ‘Goleta’s Finest’

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor Goleta’s Finest with a “Celebration of Our Community” on Nov. 18, and those who know of someone within the community deserving special recognition for their activities are asked to nominate him or her for the prestigious award.
Click here for a nomination form.
Several recommendations may be made, but only one for each category should be submitted. For more room for nominations, continue in another box. Nominations must be turned in by Oct. 8.
Categories for nominations are Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Educator(s) of the Year, Student of the Year, Public Servant of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Woman of the Year and Man of the Year.