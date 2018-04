Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations for ‘Goleta’s Finest’

Award recipients will be honored at a 'Celebration of Our Community' on Nov. 18

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor Goleta’s Finest with a “Celebration of Our Community” on Nov. 18, and those who know of someone within the community deserving special recognition for their activities are asked to nominate him or her for the prestigious award. Click here for a nomination form. Several recommendations may be made, but only one for each category should be submitted. For more room for nominations, continue in another box. Nominations must be turned in by Oct. 8. Categories for nominations are Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Educator(s) of the Year, Student of the Year, Public Servant of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Woman of the Year and Man of the Year.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click here to get started >