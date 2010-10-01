County ADMHS Receives Federal Grants Totaling Nearly $700,000

HHS funding will go toward the Clean and Sober and Family Treatment drug courts

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday four public health grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“I am so pleased to announce these important public health grants to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” Capps said. “As a nurse, public health has always been so important to me, and I know that this funding will go a long way in helping to keep the innovative substance abuse and teen pregnancy prevention programs in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.”

The Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services received two grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The first is a $325,000 grant for its Clean and Sober Drug Court, and a $370,000 grant for its Family Treatment Drug Court. The Clean and Sober Drug Court provides treatment resources for the homeless, and the Family Drug Treatment Court is a two-year-old pilot program that provides treatment for children who have been affected by methamphetamines.

“ADMHS is very pleased to be awarded a Family Treatment Drug Court Grant from SAMHSA. This grant will support much-needed services to children and families affected by the use of methamphetamine. Supervised through the Family Drug Court, services will include family and individual counseling to augment substance abuse treatment, and in those situations where needed, residential treatment for parents and their newborn or small children to avoid foster care placement,” ADMHS director Ann Detrick said. “Through this SAMHSA grant, children and their families will receive enhanced services to help them to overcome the affects of methamphetamine on their physical and emotional development and improve the overall functioning of the family.”

Additionally, San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health received a $370,000 grant for its Clean and Sober Drug Court.

The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County received a $426,507 grant for its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program to provide resources to evidence based teen pregnancy methods.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.