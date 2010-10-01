George Leis Elected to United Way Board of Directors

President/CEO of Pacific Capital Bancorp is active in the community

George Leis has been elected to the board of directors at United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Leis is the president and chief operating officer of Pacific Capital Bancorp. He joined the company in March 2006 as executive vice president of wealth management and was named executive vice president of information technology later that year.

Before joining Pacific Capital Bancorp, Leis was the managing director, U.S. head, and products and national practice leader for investments at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. He also served as senior vice president and director of private client services centers at Wells Fargo and as senior vice president and manager for Bank of America Private Bank.

A graduate of California State University at Northridge, he is a certified trust and financial advisor.

Active in the community, he serves on the foundation and business school advisory boards at CSU Northridge, the Channel Islands YMCA board of directors, the Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business & Management’s board of visitors and the foundation board at CSU Channel Islands.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has served the community since its local founding in 1923 and through its Power of Partnership improves the lives of local children, families and seniors by connecting and empowering resources.

— Jeanette Delgado is the grants coordinator and executive assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.