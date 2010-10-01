Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:38 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Marymount of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Teachers

New faces include Jessica House, Jennifer Hogan, Kate Burris and Andrew Ratcliffe

By Molly Seguel | October 1, 2010 | 2:45 p.m.

Fall often means “new” to kids: a new pair of shoes, a new haircut or notebook, a new grade, maybe some new friends or even a new school. Marymount of Santa Barbara is definitely celebrating the new.

Not only did the school have a record number of new students this fall, but there are also new faces in the faculty to help teach all of those new students.

Marymount’s new teachers have diverse backgrounds and come from different parts of the world. They bring innovative teaching methods, years of experience and enthusiasm to their classes. Each has been heartily welcomed and is already loved by fellow faculty, students and parents.

Marymount’s art program is being energized this year with the addition of Jessica House.

A published author and exhibited artist, House joined Marymount with an undergraduate degree in studio art from the University of Texas at Austin and two master’s degrees. Her first master’s degree, in cross cultural education and with honors, is from National University. Her second master’s degree is in fine arts from the University of Wollongong in Australia.

House taught at St. Francis Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., for several years and, more recently, was voted Best Teacher of the Year at Longs Peak Middle School in Colorado. Credentialed to be both a multiple subject and a visual arts teacher, House teaches passionate, cross-curriculum, roll-up-your sleeves classes that invigorate Marymount’s visual arts program.

Marymount’s seventh- and eighth-grade science program is being taken by storm by Andrew Ratcliffe, who is stepping in for the ever-popular Jannine Tuttle while she is on maternity leave.

With a passion for environmental science and management — which he studied earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from UCSB’s Bren School — Ratcliffe’s enthusiasm about all things science is infectious. It doesn’t hurt that he clearly ranks as “cool” with the students as an accomplished athlete. He was a Division 1 water polo player and knows how to inspire students when he coaches the Marymount water polo, swimming and basketball teams.

Jennifer Hogan, who is teaching seventh- and eighth-grade English this year, hails from New England. She grew up in Connecticut and graduated magna cum laude from Duke University in North Carolina before getting her master’s degree in education from UC Santa Cruz.

Add into the mix a hefty international piece — studies at Oxford University, the University of Edinburgh and a license to teach Ananda Yoga after training in India — and one can start to understand the depth of teaching Hogan brings to Marymount.

She taught at La Jolla Country Day, Scotts Valley High School and, most recently, at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Conn. Hogan frequently asks her students to read their essays aloud to teach them that, after all, one really does write for an audience. Her animated, fun teaching style makes the students feel comfortable reading their work and “taking ownership of the material” they are studying. Would you believe that her yoga classes are almost as popular as her English classes?

Kate Burris, who is teaching sixth-grade English and comparative religion this year at Marymount, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Texas at Austin, where she majored in history and Middle Eastern studies. She has a master’s degree in language education from Indiana University Bloomington.

Of special note is the fact that Burris speaks five languages. In addition to English, French, Spanish and basic Arabic, she can speak Turkish. This was particularly useful to her in Istanbul, Turkey, where she has spent the past few years teaching to both grammar and middle school students. Her broad travels and international teaching experience season her class discussions and help open her sixth-graders’ eyes to the larger world.

The excitement and energy brought by Marymount’s new teachers combined with the passion and experience of the school’s veteran educators promises to deliver a great 2010-11 academic year for all members of the Marymount community.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 