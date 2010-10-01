Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Coming to Waterfront

Music, cooking demonstrations, tours and more will lure visitors to the harbor on Oct. 9

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, will showcase a variety of regional seafood, plus live music, cooking demonstrations, maritime education, children’s activities, free boat rides, tall-ship tours, a kayak raffle and more.

Enjoy lobster and crab fresh from the boats, plus prawns, albacore, clam chowder, oysters, lobster bisque, seafood gumbo and seafood paella provided by local fishermen and waterfront restaurants such as The Endless Summer bar-café and Brophy Bros. On the music stage, enjoy return performances by Spencer the Gardener and San Diego-based Fish and the Seaweeds.

Free boat rides aboard the Double Dolphin (Santa Barbara Sailing Center) and Harbor Queen (Captain Don’s Pirate Cruises) will offer harbor views from the water, while dozens of arts and crafts booths offer something for everyone, including limited-edition festival posters by local artist Janice Blair.

And don’t forget to include a docent-led tour of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and tours of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, a Harbor Patrol fireboat, the tall-ship Bill of Rights and the NOAA’s research vessel Shearwater.

The Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara Inc., the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Proceeds from the kayak raffle benefit the Maritime Museum.

For more information, click here or call 805.897.1962.

— Brian Slagle is an administrative analyst for the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.