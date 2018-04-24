Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Fur Flies at Coastline Christian Academy for Annual Pet Day

Dogs, a cat, guinea pigs, bunnies, chickens ... and hermit crabs turn school into a zoo for an afternoon

By Kerry Graffy Mariea for Coastline Christian Academy | October 2, 2011 | 12:32 a.m.

Coastline Christian Academy went to the dogs Friday ... and cats, hamsters, lizards and goldfish! In fact, it could be said the campus was a complete zoo as the school hosted its annual Pet Day on the main lawn of the campus at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
“This is such a fun event we do every year and the students just love it,” said Principal Mary Osgood. “There is something about having a beloved family pet at school, sharing that special animal with friends and teachers, and doing something a little out of the ordinary during the school day that really bonds our community together even more.”

Near noon the parking lot was bustling with parents, grandparents and other family members unloading cages, aquariums, pet carriers and pens, and leashing-up dogs of all sizes.

“One year we even had a student who brought in his pet goat!” said Osgood.

Perhaps using their animal instincts, pets are always on their best behavior while lapping up all the attention and near-adoration.

“It’s good for them to come to school,” third-grader Ariel Spilman said matter of factly. “The pets need to learn their manners at school and learn not to eat our homework!”

The well-attended event featured more than 15 dogs, a brave cat, guinea pigs, hamsters, bunnies, frogs, chickens, fish, a gecko, a tadpole, and George and Daisy the hermit crabs.

And what did the pets think? If tail wagging, chirping, hissing, squawking or nose-nuzzling are any indication, the event gets two paws up. To quote Jewel the cat, the soiree was “Purrrrrrr-fect!”

Coastline Christian Academy is a K-8 co-educational, nondenominational Christian school serving the families of Santa Barbara and Goleta, and is an accredited member of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Association of Christian Schools International.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea represents Coastline Christian Academy.

