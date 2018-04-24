State Insurance Commissioner to Discuss Issues Related to Jesusita, Tea Fires

State Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones will host a town-hall meeting Thursday in Santa Barbara about insurance issues related to the Jesusita and Tea fires.

The 8,773-acre Jesusita Fire ignited in the foothills above San Roque on the afternoon of May 5, 2009, and destroyed more than 80 homes before it was brought under control.

The 1,940-acre Tea Fire sparked in the western Montecito foothills late on the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2008, and destroyed more than 210 homes before it was brought under control.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ hearing room on the fourth floor of the county Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and other local officials also are scheduled to attend.