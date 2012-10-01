Officials Release Name of Diver Who Died Near Anacapa Island

Cause of death is pending for Marla Rodriguez, 59, of Hayward, according to the Ventura County medical examiner

The name of the scuba diver who died Friday near Anacapa Island has been released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim was Marla Rodriguez, 59, of Hayward, Senior Deputy Medical Examiner Armando Chavez said Monday.

Rodriguez was with a group from the dive boat Spectre when had she came to the surface unconscious after about 15 minutes of diving, said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Adam Eggers.

The dive boat sent out a mayday call, while a crew member on board the vessel, which is based out of Ventura Harbor, immediately began administering CPR, Eggers said.

A Ventura County sheriff’s helicopter arrived on the scene, and lowered a paramedic onboard to continuing administering CPR, Eggers said.

However, after nearly an hour of trying — and several attempts to restart Rodriguez’s heart with an electronic defibrillator — she was declared dead, Eggers said.

The cause of death for Rodriguez was pending toxicology reports, Chavez said.— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.